Takanori Nishikawa Performs Opening Theme for Thunderbolt Fantasy Show's 3rd Season

The official website for Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki 3 , the third season of the Thunderbolt Fantasy puppet-show franchise, revealed on Thursday that Takanori Nishikawa ( T.M. Revolution ) will perform the opening theme song "Judgement" for the show. Hiroyuki Sawano is composing and arranging the song.

New cast members in the third season include Akio Ohtsuka as Hangunha and Natsuki Hanae as Ihyoubyou.

The anime will premiere on April 3 on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and the Bandai Channel . The third season was delayed from its 2020 premiere due to the staff considering safety measures against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The final episode of Thunderbolt Fantasy Sword Seekers ( Thunderbolt Fantasy: Tōriken Yūki 2 ), the show's second season, announced the third season in December 2018.

The first season premiered in July 2016, and the Thunderbolt Fantasy: The Sword of Life and Death film opened in Japan in December 2017. The second season premiered in Japan in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all three installments.

The Thunderbolt Fantasy - Seiyū Genka theatrical project opened in Japan in October 2019. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in December 2019 under the title Thunderbolt Fantasy: Bewitching Melody of the West .

Gen Urobuchi ( Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero , Psycho-Pass , Aldnoah.Zero ) was credited with the first season's original work, and he also wrote the scripts and served as chief supervisor. Nitroplus was credited with the character designs, and Good Smile Company was credited as the "modeling adviser." PILI Multimedia Inc., a well-known hand puppet drama production company in Taiwan, produced the series. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Aldnoah.Zero , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) composed the music and Yoshikazu Iwanami was the sound director.