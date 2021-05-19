Pompo: The Cinéphile Anime Film's New Video Reveals Movie-Original Character, Insert Songs

The official Twitter account for the anime film of Shogo Sugitani 's Pompo: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Pompo-san ) manga revealed on Wednesday a new promotional video and cast member. The video previews the film's insert songs "Hangyakusha no Bokura" (We the Rebels) by DUSTCELL vocalist EMA and "Tatoeba" (For Example) by virtual singer Kaf .

Ryūichi Kijima will play the movie-original character Alan Gardner, who is a bank clerk at Nyallywood Bank. He was Gene's former high school classmate, but since one was at the top of the school cliques and the other was a movie geek, their paths rarely crossed.

Early distribution of the two insert songs began on Wednesday . The film's character designer Shingo Adachi drew a collaborative illustration with Kamitsubaki Studio, Kaf and EMA's label. The illustration feature Kaf , EMA, theme song singer CIEL, and Pompo.

The film was slated to open in 2020, but was delayed to a March 19, 2021 opening due to "various circumstances," and then delayed again to a June 4 opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Pompo: The Cinéphile depicts the craft of movie-making and revolves around Joelle Davidovich "Pompo" Pomponette, a talented movie producer who looks like a girl.

Operating out of the movie capital "Nyallywood," Pompo has been shooting one B-grade entertainment flick after another that anyone would enjoy. One day, Pompo's "movie buff" assistant Gene spots a new script written by Pompo and is moved by its exquisite story. In a fit of passion, he proclaims, "I want to see this as a finished work in theaters as soon as possible!"

However, Pompo tells him, "So you shoot this film." Thus, Gene takes on his first directing gig. Meanwhile, Natalie, an ordinary girl who just arrived in town with movie actress dreams, has been discovered by Pompo …

The cast includes:

Hiroya Shimizu as protagonist Gene Fini

as protagonist Gene Fini Konomi Kohara as the titular Joelle Davidovich "Pompo" Pomponett

as the titular Joelle Davidovich "Pompo" Pomponett Rinka Ōtani as rookie actress Nathalie Woodward

as rookie actress Nathalie Woodward Ai Kakuma as movie star Mystia

as movie star Mystia Akio Ohtsuka as veteran actor and A-list movie star Martin Braddock

Takayuki Hirao ( The Garden of Sinners movie 5, God Eater ) is directing the film at CLAP . Adachi ( Sword Art Online , Wagnaria!! ) is designing the characters. Ryoichiro Matsuo ( In This Corner of the World ) will serve as producer. Vocaloid producer Iori Kanzaki composed three vocal songs for the film. Seiko Niizuma performs the film's opening number "Dance on Fire."

Rookie female singer CIEL will perform the film's theme song "Mado wo Akete" (Open a Window).

Sugitani, who also goes by the pen name Ningen Plamo ("Human Plastic Model"), began posting the manga on the pixiv website in April 2017. Positive word-of-mouth on social networking sites and elsewhere has since led to over 500,000 views of the manga. The manga was nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. Sugitani launched a spinoff manga titled Fran: The Cinéphile ( Eiga Daisuki Fran-chan NYALLYWOOD STUDIOS SERIES ) on the pixiv Comic website in July 2018.