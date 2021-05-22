Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 06 Game Heads to Switch This Summer

Prototype revealed on Friday it will release the sixth volume of Frontwing 's Grisaia: Phantom Trigger game for Nintendo Switch this summer. The release will include text in Japanese, English, and Simplified Chinese, as well as Japanese audio.

The sixth volume launched on PC via Steam in April 2019.

Prototype released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 01&02 on the Switch last June, and released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 03 last July. The company published Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 04 digitally for Switch last September, and released Grisaia: Phantom Trigger 05 digitally for Switch last November.

Frontwing released the first two volumes of the game with English text for PC via Steam in April 2017 (on the same day Frontwing released the volumes in Japan). The seventh volume launched on PC via Steam in July 2020.

The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime adaptation of the game opened in Japan in March 2019, and Frontwing will release an English dub . The Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation Stargazer , the sequel to the anime, reached its 10 million yen (about US$92,000) goal less than 24 hours after it launched in July 2019, and it opened in theaters in Japan in November 2020. Each episode was originally planned to be 60 minutes long and would adapt one volume of the original visual novel.

Sekai Project launched Frontwing 's The Fruit of Grisaia on Steam in 2015 after meeting its Kickstarter goal for a Western release of the game trilogy. Frontwing and Sekai Project have also released The Labyrinth of Grisaia and The Eden of Grisaia on Steam . Frontwing released the The Fruit of Grisaia bonus episode "The Leisure of Grisaia" on Steam in May 2016.

All three of the main games inspired anime and manga adaptations.

