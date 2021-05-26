Capcom Reveals Trailers for Monster Hunter Rise Game's 3.0 Update, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Game

Monster Hunter Rise's update launches on Wednesday with new monsters, ending

CAPCOM unveiled two trailers during its Monster Hunter Digital Event livestream on Wednesday for the 3.0 update of its Monster Hunter Rise game and its upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game. The Monster Hunter Rise trailer reveals that the game's 2.0 update will launch on Wednesday (Thursday in Japan), and it previews new monsters and a new story ending.

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Rise launched on the Switch on March 26. The game will launch for PC in early 2022.

The "Rise" in the title refers to hunter utilizing the verticality of the game's environment, as well as the developers' desire to build enthusiasm with many players around the world. The new Wirebug allows players to complete new actions and climb a variety of vertical locations. New monsters in the game include Magnamalo, Aknosom, Great Izuchi, and Tetranodon. New locations will include the Shrine Ruins. The game's base is the village of Kamura, and the story features a rampage.

The game will have compatibility with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 9.

In the "story-driven RPG set in the world of Monster Hunter ," players will become monster riders to travel the world with monster companions and take on quests. The story begins with the mass disappearance of the Rathalos worldwide.

Monster Hunter Stories , the first RPG for the Monster Hunter franchise , originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2016 in Japan and in the West in September 2017. CAPCOM released the game for smartphones in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in September 2018.