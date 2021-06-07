Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Game Posts Gameplay Trailer

Trailer debuted at Guerrilla Collective Showcase event on Saturday

IGN posted the gameplay trailer for Inti Creates ' Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 game on Sunday. The trailer debuted at the Guerrilla Collective Showcase event on Saturday.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is the third game in Inti Creates ' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt franchise , and it will launch in 2022. The game features a new character named Kirin.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.

The two games have since launched for the Nintendo Switch console in August 2017, and then for the PlayStation 4 console last April. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 launched for PC via Steam in June 2020.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of Azure Striker Gunvolt during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.