FuRyu Reveals Monark RPG for PS4, PS5, Switch

Publisher and FuRyu and developer Lancarse unveiled their new game Monark on Thursday. The game will ship for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch in Japan on October 14.

Clouded Leopard Entertainment will release the game in Asia on the same day as Japan with Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean subtitle support, and with planned English dub and subtitle support added in a later free update.

Clouded Leopard Entertainment describes the game:

You suddenly awaken in Shin Mikado Academy. Before you is a barrier separating the campus from the rest of the outside world. Within the academy grounds are the madness-inducing Mist, cryptic phone calls that connect to the Otherworld, and seven Pactbearers–each with their own Daemonic power ruled by their Egos. To resist the irrationality surrounding you, you acquire the Authority of Vanity, a Daemonic power that subsists off of your Ego and madness. You and your four companions then establish the True Student Council, with you as their vice president. Together, you fight to return the academy back to normality. At Shin Mikado Academy, you'll befriend and fight alongside four companions who will lead you to four separate destinies. Whose hand will you ultimately take? Where will their paths lead you? How will these four fates converge? Only you, the master of your own destiny, can find out.

Fuyuki Hayashi ( Crystar ) and Ryūtarō Itō ( Shin Megami Tensei ) are writing the game's story. Kazunari Suzuki and Aya Nishitani are credited with scenario supervision and cooperation. so-bin ( Overlord ) is drawing the character designs. Tsukasa Masuko is composing the background music . KAMITSUBAKI RECORD is credited with the theme song and insert songs .

