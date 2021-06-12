Gundam: Hathaway Film Earns 190 Million Yen on 1st Day in Japan

Film earns 337% of what Gundam NT earned on opening day in 2018

Entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Saturday that the Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway ( Kidō Senshi Gundam : Senkō no Hathaway ) anime film earned an estimated 190 million yen (about US$1.7 million) in its first day at the box office.

In comparison, Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway earned 337% what Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative earned on its first day in 2018. Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , which is the highest-grossing Gundam film to date, earned a total of 670 million yen.

The film opened in Japan on Friday after previously being delayed three times. The movie was originally slated to open in Japan in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The film was delayed in April from May 7 to May 21, and was then delayed again last month due to the extended state of emergency declared in Japan. The current state of emergency is scheduled to last until June 20.

The film was originally planned to play in 214 theaters, a franchise-record high. Some theaters are screening the film in 4D and Dolby Cinema. Dolby Cinemas are also screening the first 15 minutes and 53 seconds of Mobile Suit Gundam: Char's Counterattack before the film. The film's limited edition Blu-ray Disc went on sale on June 11.

Netflix U.S. will exclusively stream the film starting on July 1.

Shukou Murase ( Ergo Proxy , Gangsta. , Witch Hunter Robin , Genocidal Organ ) directed the project, and Yasuyuki Mutou ( Basilisk , Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 , Deadman Wonderland ) wrote the script. Pablo Uchida , Naoyuki Onda , and Shigeki Kuhara adapted Haruhiko Mikimoto 's original character designs for animation. Hajime Katoki , Kimitoshi Yamane , Seiichi Nakatani , and Nobuhiko Genba adapted Yasuhiro Moriki 's mechanical designs for animation. Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) composed the music.



Source: Cinema Today (須田璃々)