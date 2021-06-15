Spike Chunsoft Announces Danganronpa Decadence Game Collection for Switch with New Digital Board Game

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct E3 2021 presentation on Tuesday that Spike Chunsoft will release the Danganronpa Decadence game collection as a physical exclusive on Nintendo Switch later this year. The collection will include the three main games in the series: Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition. The game will and also include the new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, an expanded version of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony's bonus board game with new scenes and interaction. All four games will also get separate digital releases on the Nintendo eShop.

The game will get a collector's edition that includes a 10th Anniversary Poster with new art drawn by Danganronpa character designer Rui Komatsuzaki , a remix soudntrack by Danganronpa music producer Masafumi Takada , a lenticular print set, and a collector's metal box.

Spike Chunsoft released Danganronpa : Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, the first game in the trilogy, for smartphones in May 2020, and released Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition for smartphones on August 20. The company released the Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition game for Android and iOS on May 26.

NIS America released Danganronpa 1•2 Reload for PS4 in March 2014 in North America and Europe. Spike Chunsoft released the collection in Japan for PlayStation Vita in October 2013, after first releasing both games for PlayStation Portable. NIS America released Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony for PS4, PS Vita, and PC in September 2017. Spike Chunsoft released the game in Japan for PS4 and PS Vita in January 2017. NIS America then released a Danganronpa Trilogy collection for PlayStation 4 in March 2019.

The franchise has sold 3.5 million copies globally, and also includes a manga series, three television anime series, an anime special, and an original video anime ( OVA ) project.