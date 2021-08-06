Megaton Musashi Franchise Posts New Videos, More Anime Cast & Staff, November 11 Game Launch Without PS5 Version

The official website for Level 5 's Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project began streaming new promotional videos for both the television anime and game on Friday. The site also revealed new cast and staff members for the anime. The game's trailer reveals that the game will ship for the PlayStation 4 and Switch on November 11. As of Friday, the site no longer lists a PlayStation 5 version.

Anime promotional video:



Game promotional video:



The new cast members for the anime include:

Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino ( Yo-kai Watch original concept) is credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and is also writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is directing the anime at OLM. Takuzō Nagano ( Yo-kai Watch ) is credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda ( Inazuma Eleven ) is designing those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki is credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō ( Yo-kai Watch ) is composing the music. Ryō Tanaka ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation ) is the audio director.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 1.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017. Level 5 previously revealed last year that the anime would premiere in summer this year.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series will balance robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—will tell the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

The game now features different cast than what Level-5 originally revealed for the game in 2016. The new cast includes:

The game will be a "robot action RPG" with multiplayer features.