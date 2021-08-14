Shout! Factory, Eleven Arts to Release Shirobako Film on Home Video

Release will include new post-release promo video, 4-page booklet with character art

Shout! Factory and Eleven Arts announced on Wednesday that they will release Shirobako The Movie ( Gekijōban Shirobako ), the anime film sequel of the Shirobako television anime, in a Blu-ray Disc and DVD combo pack on October 26. The release will include a new post-release promotional video and a four-page booklet with character art.

Eleven Arts hosted the North American theatrical screening of the film starting on August 10.

Eleven Arts describes the film:

Four years after the events of SHIROBAKO the series, Musashino Animation has gone through unprecedented changes and things are looking bleak for the studio. One day, Aoi Miyamori is offered a role managing a new theatrical animation project. With only a few months left before the deadline, can MusAni complete the project in its current state? It's up to Aoi to work alongside both familiar faces and new to finish the project in time!

The film opened in Japan in February 2020, and later returned to theaters in Japan with remastered footage in August 2020.

The film featured a returning cast and staff. Music group fhána performed the theme song "Hoshi o Atsumete" (Gather the Stars).

The original Shirobako television anime focuses primarily on Aoi Miyamori, a production assistant at a fictional anime studio called Musashino Animations. The story follows the daily office life and problems that arise in an animation studio, and the workflow in making an anime. Parallel to that, the show also focuses on Miyamori's friends, who all work or are aiming to work in the anime industry: a key animator, a CG animator, an aspiring voice actress, and a scriptwriter.

The 24-episode anime premiered in October 2014, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series and released it on home video in North America in 2016. The series also received two original video anime episodes in 2015.

Source: Press release