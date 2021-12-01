Anime Supremacy! Live-Action Film Reveals Staff for In-film Anime

, more work on anime that will be shown in May 2022 film

The staff of the live-action film adaptation of Mizuki Tsujimura 's Anime Supremacy! ( Haken Anime! ) novel revealed the staff on Wednesday of in-film anime projects.

Azuma Tani ( Thermae Romae , Waka Okami wa Shōgakusei! ) is directing the "Soundback: Sō no Ishi" anime that will appear in the film. Manga creator and illustrator Eisaku Kubonouchi ( Carole & Tuesday ) is designing the characters. Takayuki Yanase ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ) is the mechanical designer. A fake trailer for the anime is available below.

Similarly, Takashi Otsuka ( One Piece Stampede , Glitter Force ) is directing the "Unmei Sensen Liddell Light" anime that will appear in the film. Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Baccano! ) is designing the characters. A fake trailer for the anime is available below.

Kōhei Yoshino is directing the overall live-action film, and Yōsuke Masaike is writing the script. Toei Tokyo Film Studio is filming the work, and Toei will distribute the film. The film will stars Riho Yoshioka , Tomoya Nakamura , Tasuku Emoto , and Machiko Ono .

Vertical released the novel in October 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the story:

Japanese animation—the globally acclaimed, family-friendly theatrical features are the exception rather than the rule for a TV-oriented industry that has been pushed into late-night slots in an era of fragmented audiences. When only three titles among fifty might turn a profit, topping the charts is hardly an overambitious aim.

Yet as three women, a producer, a director, and an animator, survive in a business infamous for its murderous schedules, demoralizing compromises, and incorrigible men, moments of uplift emerge against all odds—and how. More than just a window into an entertainment niche, here's a kickass ode to work.

Magazine House published the novel in Japan with illustrations by CLAMP in August 2014.



Film Visual ©️ 2022 映画「ハケンアニメ！」製作委員会

Source: Press release