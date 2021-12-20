Disney Twisted-Wonderland Smartphone Game Launches in U.S., Canada on January 20

Pre-registration opens on Tuesday

Aniplex of America announced on Monday that it will release Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game in the U.S. and Canada on January 20 for iOS and Android devices. Pre-registration opens on Tuesday.

The game launched in Japan in March 2020. The first TV ad focused on the Heartslabyul Dormitory, inspired by the world of Alice in Wonderland , and the second ad featured The Lion King -inspired Savanaclaw Dorm.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .

The Disney Plus subscription service announced in October that the game is inspiring an anime adaptation project.

Sumire Kowono and Wakana Hazuki launched a manga based on the game titled Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine in March.

Source: Press release