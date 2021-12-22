Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Casts More of Red Ribbon Army

The official website for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise , announced three more cast members for the Red Ribbon Army in the film on Wednesday.

Miyu Irino plays Dr. Head (upper left in images above), a brilliant scientist developing new androids. Volcano Ōta plays Magenta (bottom left), the president of Red Pharmaceuticals, the public face of the Red Ribbon Army. Ryota Takeuchi plays Carmine (bottom right), Magenta's poker-faced aide and driver.

Hiroshi Kamiya and Mamoru Miyano play Gamma #1 and Gamma #2 (pictured below), respectively. The characters are a part of the Red Ribbon Army.

The film will open in Japan on April 22. The CG film's release schedule may differ depending on each country and region. As the name suggests, the film will have a focus on the "superhero" aspect.

The staff has previously revealed new character designs for Dende, Korin, and Bulma, and teased that Whis will appear in the film.

Original creator Akira Toriyama is in charge of the screenplay and character design. Planning for the new film project began in 2018, before the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly . The film has a goal of telling "a large-scale story." Aside from story composition and character design, Toriyama is also writing lines of dialogue for the film.

The film will be the 21st anime film in the overall Dragon Ball franchise .

