Kiratto Pri☆Chan, PriPara Games to Start Shutting Down on February 28

Takara Tomy announced on Thursday that the Kiratto Pri☆Chan and PriPara arcade games will begin shutting down on February 28. Termination time will vary depending on the store where the arcade cabinet is located. Starting in March, PriPara will be available at all Prism Stone stores, but Kiratto Pri☆Chan will no longer be in operation.

The first anime season of Kiratto Pri☆Chan , a tie-in to the arcade game, premiered in Japan in April 2018. The second season then premiered in April 2019. The show's third and final season premiered in April 2020, and it ended in May 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime has video uploading and streaming sites as a central focus, and once again the franchise has themes of singing, dancing, fashion, and friendship. The series started with two first-year middle school girls named Mirai Momoyama and Emo Moegi. The two aspiring idols decide to use the "Pri☆Chan System," a system used by famous people and companies to broadcast content. Like many girls starting their own channels and uploading content, the pair decide to become their own producers, starting their own channel in an attempt to become Pri☆Chan idols.

Idolland PriPara , the smartphone app based on TAKARA TOMY A.R.T.S and syn Sophia 's PriPara franchise , and its associated anime have been delayed for a second time from last summer until this spring, to improve the game's content and software product quality. The game app, which would have streamed the franchise 's first new anime in over three years, was originally scheduled to launch this past spring, before it was delayed the first time.

The Pretty Series of projects began with syn Sophia 's Pretty Rhythm : Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010. The game inspired four television anime series, as well as five anime films and the spinoff King of Prism franchise . The sequel game PriPara ( Prism Paradise ) launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films.

A new magic-themed television anime, Waccha PriMagi! , premiered on October 3 to mark the franchise 's 10th anniversary.