Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department Anime Casts Yukari Tamura, Yui Horie

Tamura, Horie play magical girl duo in currently airing anime

The staff of the anime of Hiroaki Mizusaki 's Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department ( Kaijin Kaihatsubu no Kuroitsu-san ) manga revealed new cast members for the anime on Wednesday. The two new characters are a licensed hero duo known as the Magical Girl Piria Magica duo. The new cast members include:

Yukari Tamura as Reo Shikishima/Magia Rose, a student in a girl's middle school in civilian life



Yui Horie as Yūto Higatani/Magia Zwart, a student in a boy's middle school in civilian life





Slayers light novel illustrator Rui Araizumi drew an illustration of the characters.

In addition, the staff noted that Ryōsuke Kaizu will narrate the third episode.

The anime premiered on Asahi Broadcasting , TV Asahi , and 24 affiliated channels within the "ANiMAZiNG!!!" block on January 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Kaori Maeda voices protagonist Tōka Kuroitsu, while Satomi Amano voices Wolf Bate. Yuichiro Umehara voices Professor Sadamaki. The anime features different famous "hero actors" as narrators for each episode, with each new actor revealed during airing as episode synopses go up on the anime's official website. In addition, real-life Japanese "local heroes" (regional stage actors who play characters modeled after tokusatsu heroes) will also appear as characters in the anime.

Hisashi Saito ( Haganai , The Testament of Sister New Devil , Heaven's Lost Property ) is directing the anime at Quad . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Ga-Rei: Zero , And Yet the Town Moves , Aldnoah.Zero ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuya Morimae ( Haganai , The Testament of Sister New Devil animation director) is designing the characters for animation.

Male idol group AXXX1S is performing the anime's opening theme song "Special Force." All-female idol group Maybe Me is performing the show's ending theme songs "Aimai Identity" and "Destiny."

The manga centers on Kuroitsu, an assistant researcher in the superhuman research & development department of Agastya, a villainous secret organization that battles with heroes who try to save the world. Kuroitsu lives a busy life in Agastya, caught between the absurd requests of her bosses; making presentations; implementing new features into superhumans; and getting results within the allotted time, budget, and spec requests; all without vacation.

Source: Comic Natalie