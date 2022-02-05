Crunchyroll to Stream Delicious Party Precure TV Anime

Starts today at 8:30 p.m. EST in N. America, Latin America (including Caribbean), Australia, NZ, South Africa

Media distribution service Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it will stream Delicious Party♡Precure , the 19th and newest Precure ( Pretty Cure ) magical girl television anime series, as it airs in Japan. It will begin streaming the anime on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. EST in North America, Latin America (including the Caribbean), Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The keywords of the story are "Meals bring smiling faces." Cookingdom is the mysterious realm responsible for all the cuisine in our own world. The story begins when the Recipe-Bon, where the recipe for every dish is written down, is stolen from Cookingdom. The culprit is the Bundoru gang, who aims to monopolize every dish for themselves.

Energy Fairies arrive at the human realm's "Oishii na Town" (Delicious Town) to search for the Recipe-Bon, and they grant three girls powers to transform into Precure magical girls. The Precure girls stand up to the Bundoru gang to take back the Recipe-Bon.

The show stars:

Toshinori Fukazawa ( Eiga Precure Miracle Leap: Minna to Fushigi na 1-nichi , One Piece , Driland ) is serving as series director, and Sawako Hirabayashi ( Baby Gamba , Wolf Girl & Black Prince ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kyoko Yufu ( Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles ) is designing the characters. Ryuutarou Masuda is serving as art designer with Rie Iida as art director. Naomi Kiyota is the color key artist. Shiho Terada ( Tropical-Rouge! Precure , Healin' Good Precure , Getter Robo Arc ) is composing the music.

Machico is contributing the opening theme song "Cheers! Delicious Party♡Precure ," and Chihaya Yoshitake is contributing the "first" ending theme song "Delicious Happy Days♪" The anime's single with both songs will go on sale on March 30.

The series premiere on ABC , TV Asahi , and 22 other affiliated stations on Sunday, February 6 at 8:30 a.m. In Japan, the series will be available on 13 different subscription streaming services, including Netflix , Amazon Prime Video , and hulu.

Source: Crunchyroll