Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Anime Season 2's English-Subtitled Video Unveils 2 Cast Members, Title

The staff for the television anime of Take's Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ( Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ) manga announced two more cast members and the title for the anime's second season with an English-subtitled video and an updated teaser visual on Friday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Seina Katō as Yanagi, Uzaki's little sister

Hideo Ishikawa as Fujio, Uzaki's father

The second season's title is Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ω , with "ω" pronounced as "double." The new season will air this year.

The first season premiered in Japan on July 10, 2020, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Kazuya Miura ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up , DRAMAtical Murder ) directed the the first anime season at ENGI ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up ). Takashi Aoshima ( Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily both seasons, Himouto! Umaruchan , Survival Game Club! ) oversaw the series scripts, and Manabu Kurihara ( Kemono Michi: Rise Up sub-character design) designed the characters.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Sakurai Shinichi's one wish is for a little peace and quiet. But Uzaki Hana–his boisterous, well-endowed underclassman–has other plans. All she wants is to hang out and poke fun at him. With the help of her chipper charm and peppy persistence, this might just be the start of a beautiful relationship!

Take launched the manga on Niconico in December 2017 as part of the Dra Dra Sharp# brand.