Shadowverse Flame Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Theme Songs, More Cast Members

The official website for the television anime of Cygames , Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game began streaming the second promotional video for Shadowverse Flame , the second anime in the franchise , on Tuesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Shingan" (The Mind's Eye) by Lanndo feat. Keina Suda , and also reveals new cast members. The site also reveals the ending theme song "My Turn" by Yui Ogura .

The new cast members include (from left to right in image above):

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on April 2.

The cast includes:

The Shadowverse anime features a completely original story, and features anime-only characters. The first season centers on Hiiro Ryūgasaki, a student at Tensei Academy. Through a strange incident, Hiiro obtains a mysterious smartphone. The smartphone has installed the popular digital card game " Shadowverse ." Through the game Hiiro meets rivals, participates in tournaments, and forms bonds with others.

The second season depicts the coming of age of the protagonist Light Tenryū and his friends via the Shadowverse .

Naotaka Hayashi joins the staff as assistant director. Tomoko Miyakawa is the digi-friend designer. Quan Bin Zhong replaces Kuniaki Nemoto as art director, while Mamio Ogawa replaces Nobuhito Sue and Shūhei Tada for art setting. sankaku is credited for monitor graphics. Shinsuke Oshima replaces Keisuke Kawatani and Takahiro Kamiya as 3D CG director. Yuuta Nakamura and Asahito Koshiyama join Shigeki Asakawa as directors of photography. The rest of the staff are returning from the first season.

Asumi Yoshino recently launched a new comedy manga based on the anime titled Shadowverse Flame Digifre Nikki (Digital Friend Diary) in Shogakukan 's Coro Coro Comics magazine in November 2021.

The anime's first season premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired.

The collectible card game launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles. Shadowverse : Champion's Battle , the Nintendo Switch version, launched in November 2020 in Japan, and launched in August 2021 in the West.

The game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.