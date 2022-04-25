Crunchyroll Launches 1st Italian Dubs With The Rising of the Shield Hero, My Dress-Up Darling, Ranking of Kings Anime

Company begins producing, streaming Italian dubs starting this spring

Crunchyroll announced on Saturday that it will begin producing and streaming Italian dubs for several of its titles. The Italian dubs of the following anime will stream this spring:

Crunchyroll announced earlier this month the 25 new titles it plans to release in a mix of English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, and Russian dubs.

The Rising of The Shield Hero premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The company began streaming the second season of the television anime series on April 6. It is currently streaming English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Russian dubs for the anime season.

My Dress-Up Darling premiered in Japan on January 8. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is also streaming the English dub .

Ranking of Kings premiered in Japan on October 14. Funimation began streaming an English dub for the anime on November 18.

Crunchyroll began an initiative to create foreign-language dubs in August 2017 starting with Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, and French dubs.

Source: Press release