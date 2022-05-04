News
World Trigger Stage Play Adds 10 More Cast Members
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official website for the second stage play adaptation of Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger manga revealed on Monday 10 new cast members:
The play will run at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from August 5-14, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from August 19-21. The play will feature a returning cast.
The first play ran at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from November 19-28, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from December 2-5.
The cast includes:
- Keisuke Ueda as Yuma Kuga
- Takuya Mizuguchi as Osamu Mikumo
- Arisa Sonohara as Chika Amatori
- Kensuke Takahashi as Yuichi Jin
- Himika Akaneya as Shiori Usami
- Kōji Kominami as Jun Arashiyama
- Kawauchi Misato as Ai Kitora
- Kōsuke Kujirai as Takumi Rindō
- Shōri Kondō as Kei Tachikawa
- Yūta Iiyama as Kōhei Izumi
- Ryōta Hirono as Sōya Kazama
- Keito Sakurai as Shūji Miwa
- Daiki Kikkawa as Isami Tōma
- Tsubasa Okuno as Ryō Utagawa
- Hayate Miyao as Shirō Kikuchihara
- Yuya Katsuki as Mitsuru Tokieda
- Ryohei Yamauchi as Ken Satori
- Kō Kanegae as Yōsuke Yoneya
- Kazuya Yūki as Tōru Narasaka
- Shiu Satо̄ as Shōhei Kodera
- Jōji Saotome as Masamune Kido
Norihito Nakayashiki is directing the play and penning the script. GIRA MUNDO is composing the music. Yumebō is credited for choreography. The stage production aims to realize the world of the World Trigger via a new form of "physical x live performance."
Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 24th volume shipped on December 3.
Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.
The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. The third World Trigger season premiered on October 9 on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed these seasons as they aired in Japan.
Sources: World Trigger stage play's website, Comic Natalie