World Trigger Stage Play Adds 10 More Cast Members

2nd stage play opens in August

The official website for the second stage play adaptation of Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga revealed on Monday 10 new cast members:

Shogo Tazuru as Reiji Kizaki

Ayano Hamaura as Kirie Konami

Shin Tamura as Kyōsuke Karasuma

Rikuto Takahashi as Shun Midorikawa

Seijiro Nakamura as Hyrein

Ryusei Maruyama as Enedora

Ryо̄ Arai as Lamvanein

Masakazu Nemoto as Viza

Shogo Sakamoto as Hyuse

Tomomo Matsuba as Mira

The play will run at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from August 5-14, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from August 19-21. The play will feature a returning cast.

The first play ran at Shinagawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from November 19-28, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka from December 2-5.

The cast includes:

Keisuke Ueda as Yuma Kuga

as Yuma Kuga Takuya Mizuguchi as Osamu Mikumo

Arisa Sonohara as Chika Amatori

as Chika Amatori Kensuke Takahashi as Yuichi Jin

as Yuichi Jin Himika Akaneya as Shiori Usami

as Shiori Usami Kōji Kominami as Jun Arashiyama

Kawauchi Misato as Ai Kitora

Kōsuke Kujirai as Takumi Rindō

Shōri Kondō as Kei Tachikawa

Yūta Iiyama as Kōhei Izumi

Ryōta Hirono as Sōya Kazama

Keito Sakurai as Shūji Miwa

Daiki Kikkawa as Isami Tōma

Tsubasa Okuno as Ryō Utagawa

Hayate Miyao as Shirō Kikuchihara

Yuya Katsuki as Mitsuru Tokieda

Ryohei Yamauchi as Ken Satori

Kō Kanegae as Yōsuke Yoneya

Kazuya Yūki as Tōru Narasaka

Shiu Satо̄ as Shōhei Kodera

Jōji Saotome as Masamune Kido

Norihito Nakayashiki is directing the play and penning the script. GIRA MUNDO is composing the music. Yumebō is credited for choreography. The stage production aims to realize the world of the World Trigger via a new form of "physical x live performance."

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 24th volume shipped on December 3.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. The third World Trigger season premiered on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed these seasons as they aired in Japan.