Irregular at Magic High School Reloaded Memory Smartphone Game Debuts This Summer

The official website for The Irregular at Magic High School Reloaded Memory , Square Enix 's upcoming smartphone game for the The Irregular at Magic High School franchise , revealed on Thursday that the game will debut this summer.

The game for iOS and Android will be free to play, with purchasable optional in-game items. Original novel writer Tsutomu Satou is overseeing the game's original story. Saori Hayami and Yōko Hikasa are performing the game's theme song "Sanzen Reloaded" (Brilliant Reloaded).

Satou's The Irregular at Magic High School ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021. Many of the novels' arcs and spinoffs have inspired manga of their own.

Yen Press is releasig the original The Irregular at Magic High School light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga in English.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered on October 3 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes the The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021. The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen ) anime special aired on January 1.