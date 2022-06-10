Granblue Fantasy: Relink Game Delayed to 2023

The official website for the Granblue Fantasy: Relink game announced on Friday that the game is delayed to 2023. The website cited "internal and external circumstances pertaining to the novel coronavirus" in reference to the delay. The announcement stated the development team needs to further optimize the game in the final stretch of development, such as "refining gameplay balance, debugging, improving audio and graphical fidelity, and making general improvements to the overall experience." The staff will reveal more information about the game in December.

Cygames had previously announced during its "Granblue Fes 2020" virtual event that it would release the game for PlayStation 5 in addition to the previously announced PlayStation 4 in 2022. The game will have cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles. Cygames announced at the "Granblue Fes 2021" virtual event that the game will additionally release for PC via Steam .

The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations. Game director Tetsuya Fukuhara reportedly stated in February 2019 that the game will have a simultaneous worldwide release.

Cygames announced in February 2019 that it was taking over development of the game from Platinum Games .

The game is an action role-playing game featuring illustrations by Cygames and CyDesignation . Cygames ' Koichi Haruta is producing the game, Tetsuya Fukuhara is directing the game, Hideo Minaba is designing the characters, and Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita are composing the music. The game will feature a new story.

Players will get to choose between an unnamed male (voiced by Yūki Ono ) or female (voiced by Hisako Kanemoto ) main character. Other allied characters confirmed for the game include Lyria ( Nao Tōyama ), Vyrn ( Rie Kugimiya ), Katalina ( Miyuki Sawashiro ), Rackam ( Hiroaki Hirata ), Io ( Yukari Tamura ), Eugen (previously voiced by Keiji Fujiwara ), and Rosetta ( Rie Tanaka ). Furycane will be a primal beast in the game.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.

Cygames and Arc System Works ' Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game launched in Japan in February 2020, and then launched in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game launched on PC in the same month.