Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Film Earns 670 Million Yen in 1st 2 Days

Film sells about 498,000 tickets in debut weekend

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero , the second anime film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise, sold about 498,000 tickets and earned approximately 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days. The film topped the box office chart in Japan for the weekend of June 11-12.

Comparatively, Dragon Ball Super: Broly sold more than 820,000 tickets and earned more than 1.05 billion yen (about US$9.26 million at the time) in its first three days (the film opened in Japan on a Friday whereas Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened on a Saturday).

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film opened in Japan on Saturday after a delay due to the Toei Animation hack in March. The film was originally slated to open in Japan on April 22. The film began screening in IMAX starting on June 11, and will screen 4DX and MX4D starting on June 25, and in Dolby Cinemas starting on July 1.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub. The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."

Crunchyroll describes the film:

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes”. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

Tetsuro Kodama directed the film, and Naoki Satō composed the music. Nobuhito Sue was the art director, Chikashi Kubota was the animation director, and Jae Hoon Jung was the CG director. Dragon Ball original manga creator Akira Toriyama worked on the film's original story, screenplay, and character designs.

Sources: Cinema Today (石井百合子), Kōgyō Tsūshin