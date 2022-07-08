3 Love Live! Superstar Cast Members Receive Minor Injuries in Taxi Accident

The official website for the Love Live! idol franchise revealed on Friday that three members of the Love Live! Superstar!! series' idol group Liella - Sayuri Date (Kanon Shibuya), Liyuu (Tang Keke), and Naomi Payton (Sumire Heanna) - were in a taxi accident on July 3. The members stated on Twitter that they received minor injuries and are not seriously injured. The three are recovering.

The franchise 's website revealed that a livestream that was scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 p.m. JST has been canceled. As an alternative, the Love Live! Superstar!! series' first season and bonus anime will stream on Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m. JST. The stream will also feature a promotional video for the anime's second season.

The members of Liella! include:

Sayuri Date as Kanon Shibuya

as Kanon Shibuya Liyuu as Tang Keke

as Tang Keke Nako Misaki as Chisato Arashi

as Chisato Arashi Naomi Payton as Sumire Heanna

as Sumire Heanna Nagisa Aoyama as Ren Hazuki

"Liella!," the idol group that stars in the Love Live! Superstar!! anime, debuted their first single "Hajimari wa Kimi no Sora" (The Start Is Your Sky) for a limited time digitally in February 2021. The song debuted in a 2D version in the Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS game in April 2021.

The first season of the Love Live! Superstar!! television anime premiered on NHK Educational in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The anime's second season will premiere on NHK Educational on July 17.

Crunchyroll streamed the first season in the U.K. and Ireland, and it describes the story:

The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch!

In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover “school idols.”

—I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it!

So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate…and so begins the “School Idol Project” of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential.

Hajime Yatate , the collective pseudonym for the staff of Sunrise , is credited again for original work. Sakurako Kimino is also credited again for original concept, as in previous Love Live! anime. Takahiko Kyōgoku , the director of the original Love Live! School idol project and subsequent film, is returning as director alongside Love Live! School idol project and Love Live! Sunshine!! writer Jukki Hanada . Atsushi Saitō ( Black Fox ) is adapting franchise character designer Yūhei Murota 's original character designs. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is also returning from the first Love Live! series as composer for the music.