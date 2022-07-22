Yasuo Ohtagaki's Gundam Thunderbolt Manga Unveils 10th Anniversary Project Models

Manga's 20th volume ships on September 30 with anniversary art collection

Yasuo Ohtagaki 's Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt manga is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with a new project that includes 10th anniversary plastic models of Full Armor Gundam and Psycho Zaku with new colors. Ohtagaki drew the package illustrations. In addition, the manga's 20th compiled book volume will ship on September 30, and its limited edition will include a 10th anniversary collection of art. Posters will be included in the limited edition, and a gift campaign will award 100 winners with an art board featuring mobile suits drawn by Ohtagaki. Also, the manga will have an exhibit at Gundam Base Tokyo.

The manga reached its final stage with its 19th volume on February 28.

Ohtagaki had put the manga on hiatus in September 2018 due to tenosynovitis (inflammation surrounding the tendons), and resumed the manga in December 2018. In a message accompanying the manga's resumption, Ohtagaki noted due to the worsening symptoms, he has been unable to draw small details using his dominant left hand, and it may be difficult to maintain the quality level of the manga. He added he would change his drawing style so as not to worsen the condition of his left hand.

The manga's story is set in the same One Year War in UC 0079 as the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime series. It begins with the battles between two ace pilots of the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation at the "Thunderbolt Sector," a shoal zone with numerous wrecks of space colonies and warships.

Ohtagaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in March 2012. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English.

The manga inspired two original net anime series, each of which received a compilation film. Ohtagaki also draws the Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt Gaiden spinoff manga.

Ohtagaki created the Moonlight Mile manga , which inspired a 2007 television anime. ADV Films (and later FUNimation Entertainment ) released the Moonlight Mile anime in North America.

Source: Comic Natalie