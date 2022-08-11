News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 25-31
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 debuts at #1, Digimon Survive Switch version at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: July 25-31
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|Nintendo
|July 29
|112,728
|112,728
|2
|NSw
|Digimon Survive
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 28
|28,536
|28,536
|3
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29
|24,966
|623,493
|4
|NSw
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set
|CAPCOM
|June 30
|17,209
|217,472
|5
|NSw
|Live a Live
|Square Enix
|July 22
|14,098
|85,235
|6
|PS5
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 4
|12,453
|139,888
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|11,542
|4,745,609
|8
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25
|11,201
|823,909
|9
|NSw
|Tengoku Struggle -strayside-
|Idea Factory
|July 28
|10,912
|10,912
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|9,873
|2,727,866
|11
|NSw
|Azure Striker Gunvolt 3
|Inti Creates
|July 28
|9,493
|9,493
|12
|PS4
|Digimon Survive
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|July 28
|7,757
|7,757
|13
|NSw
|Kōmajō Remilia: Scarlet Symphony
|CFK
|July 28
|7,604
|7,604
|14
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|6,867
|3,228,007
|15
|NSw
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 21
|6,607
|28,360
|16
|NSw
|Anonymous;Code
|5pb.
|July 28
|6,450
|6,450
|17
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,871
|7,297,474
|18
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|5,714
|4,936,314
|19
|PS4
|Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei
|KOEI Tecmo Games
|July 21
|4,975
|28,400
|20
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|4,647
|1,004,727
Source: Famitsu