News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 25-31

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 debuts at #1, Digimon Survive Switch version at #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nintendo July 29 112,728 112,728
2 NSw Digimon Survive Bandai Namco Entertainment July 28 28,536 28,536
3 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29 24,966 623,493
4 NSw Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set CAPCOM June 30 17,209 217,472
5 NSw Live a Live Square Enix July 22 14,098 85,235
6 PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment March 4 12,453 139,888
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 11,542 4,745,609
8 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25 11,201 823,909
9 NSw Tengoku Struggle -strayside- Idea Factory July 28 10,912 10,912
10 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 9,873 2,727,866
11 NSw Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Inti Creates July 28 9,493 9,493
12 PS4 Digimon Survive Bandai Namco Entertainment July 28 7,757 7,757
13 NSw Kōmajō Remilia: Scarlet Symphony CFK July 28 7,604 7,604
14 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 6,867 3,228,007
15 NSw Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei KOEI Tecmo Games July 21 6,607 28,360
16 NSw Anonymous;Code 5pb. July 28 6,450 6,450
17 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,871 7,297,474
18 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 5,714 4,936,314
19 PS4 Nobunaga's Ambition: Shinsei KOEI Tecmo Games July 21 4,975 28,400
20 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 4,647 1,004,727

Source: Famitsu

