Netflix U.S. to Release Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy on September 24

Netflix U.S. announced on Wednesday that it will add Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy ( Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei ), the second of the two live-action sequel films in the Fullmetal Alchemist franchise , on September 24.

As previously announced, the company will also add the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series in September, with a previous listing of September 13. Netflix will also stream episodes 13-24 of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime on September 1, Studio Colorido 's Drifting Home anime film on September 16, and Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles on September 23.

The two sequel Fullmetal Alchemist films feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada ( Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom 's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi ( Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride 's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!? ) as Roy Mustang.

New cast members include:

Other returning cast members include:

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) returned to direct the films.

Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar opened in Japan on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. The film earned 96,503,050 yen (about US$754,800) in its first three days, and ranked at #9 in its opening weekend. Netflix U.S. began streaming the film on August 20. Hagane no Renkinjutsushi: Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei opened in Japan on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017.



Source: Email correspondence