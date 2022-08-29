One Piece Film Red Tops Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 as #10 All-Time Anime Film in Japan

The One Piece Film Red anime has topped the Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film as the #10 all-time highest-grossing anime film in Japan.

One Piece Film Red is currently the #29 highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. It has sold 8.2 million tickets for 11.454 billion yen (about US$82.61 million) as of Sunday, its 23rd day in theaters. Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time is the 38th highest-grossing film and 11th all-time anime film. It has made 10.28 billion yen (about US$74.14 million).

The nine highest-grossing anime films currently above One Piece Film Red on the list are:

The film opened in Japan on August 6, and ranked #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film sold 1.58 million tickets and earned 2.254 billion yen (about US$16.7 million) in its first two days. The film earned 78% more in its first two days than the previous film One Piece Stampede did in its first three days ( One Piece Stampede opened on a Friday, as opposed to One Piece Film Red 's Saturday opening).

The film earned over 10 billion yen (about US$73 million) as of August 25, its 20th day in theaters.

Crunchyroll will theatrically screen the film in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, and it describes the film:

Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as “otherworldly.” Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter.

The film centers on a new character named Uta, Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka is the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado is the character's singing voice. Ado also performs the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis").

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! special) directed One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) wrote the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself served as executive producer.

