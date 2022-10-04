Bungo Stray Dogs Anime's 4th Season Reveals New Visual, 2 New Cast Members

Kadokawa revealed a new visual and two new cast members on Tuesday for the fourth season of the Bungo Stray Dogs anime based on Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa 's manga.

The new cast includes:

Yuuki Kaji as Saigiku Jōno



Yōhei Azakami as Tecchō Suehiro



The new season will premiere in January 2023, and Crunchyroll will stream the new season as it airs in Japan.

Other new cast members include:

The returning main staff includes director Takuya Igarashi , series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido , character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai , and the animation studio BONES . The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano ( Osamu Dazai ), Sumire Morohoshi ( Kyōka Izumi ), Kensho Ono ( Ryūnosuke Akutagawa ), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) are also returning.

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season.

An anime film titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012 and is ongoing.

Source: Press release