Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Cast, Opening Theme Song Artist

Kadokawa revealed more cast members and the opening theme song artist on Friday for the television anime of Nene Yukimori 's Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ( Kubo-san wa Mob o Yurusanai ) manga.

The new cast members include Ai Kakuma as Hazuki Kudō and Ayana Taketatsu as Tamao Taira.

Kana Hanazawa will perform the opening theme song "Dramatic Janakutemo" (Even Though it's Not Dramatic). Hanazawa will mark the 20th anniversary since her debut as a voice actress in 2023, and this will be the first time she has both starred in and provided a theme song for an anime.

The anime wil premiere in January 2023, and stars:

Kana Hanazawa as Nagisa Kubo

as Nagisa Kubo Kengo Kawanishi as Junta Shiraishi

as Junta Shiraishi Miku Itо̄ as Akina Kubo

as Akina Kubo Sora Amamiya as Saki Kubo

Kazuomi Koga ( Rent-A-Girlfriend both seasons, Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at studio PINE JAM ( Do It Yourself!! , Kageki Shoujo!! ). Yūya Takahashi ( Laughing Under the Clouds , Lupin III: Part IV , Luck & Logic ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Yoshiko Saitō ( Comic Girls ) is designing the characters for animation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in digitally and in print in English. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

First year high schooler Junta Shiraishi is a mob character who goes unnoticed even when he's standing right next to you. But his classmate, "heroine-level beauty" Kubo, always notices him and is there to tease him. Anyone can become special to someone, but it might be a little too early to call these feelings "love." Perhaps this story is still two-steps from being a romantic comedy--let's call it a sweet comedy where a background character becomes visible!

Yukimori launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in October 2019. The manga also runs on the Shonen Jump+ website and app. Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on September 16.



Source: Press release