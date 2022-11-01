Voice Actress Marika Kōno Limits Activities Due to Adjustment Disorder Diagnosis

Voice actress, singer had been in poor health since last month

Talent agency Aoni Production announced on Tuesday that voice actress Marika Kōno will limit her work activities after being diagnosed with adjustment disorder. The company stated that Kōno had been in poor health since mid-October. The agency is limiting her activities to prioritize her current treatment.

Kōno has voiced such roles as Yumina Urnea Belfast in In Another World With My Smartphone , Silence Suzuka in Uma Musume Pretty Derby , Mizuki Yuiga in We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , Petra Leyte in Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , Nemu Emmot in Overlord , and Miya in By the Grace of the Gods , among others.

She has also performed theme songs as part of a group for such anime as Uma Musume Pretty Derby , Hinako Note , Akiba's Trip: The Animation , Mitsuboshi Colors , and Love Flops , among others.



Image via Aoni Production