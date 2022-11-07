Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King Game Delayed to 1st Half of 2023

Game developer plans global closed beta tests

A teaser website for the Black Clover Mobile: Rise of the Wizard King mobile game launched on Sunday, and a video letter from game developer Vic Game Studios' CEO Choi Jae-Young confirmed that the game will launch worldwide in the first half of 2023. The game will also conduct global closed beta tests in select regions.

(The below video features English subtitles that can be toggled on.)



The teaser website also posted a prologue trailer for the game:

The mobile game will launch for iOS and Android as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. The game was originally scheduled for worldwide release in 2022, but the game developer decided to delay its release to further improve the game's quality.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the Black Clover Phantom Knights ( Black Clover Mugen no Kishidan ) smartphone game in Japan in November 2018, and then released the game's English-language version for Android and iOS devices in January 2020. The game ended service in both languages in December 2020.

Yūki Tabata launched the Black Clover manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The franchise 's upcoming film, titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King ( Black Clover : Mahо̄tei no Ken ), will debut worldwide on Netflix and open in theaters in Japan on March 31, 2023.