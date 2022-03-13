Black Clover Mobile Game Gets Worldwide Release

2 gameplay videos of Asta streamed

This year's 15th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the tentatively titled Black Clover Mobile mobile game will get a worldwide release.

The game is slated to release this year. Vic Game Studios is developing the "anime-feeling RPG."

The game's Twitter account posted two gameplay videos featuring Asta on March 8 and 11.

Bandai Namco Entertainment launched the Black Clover Phantom Knights ( Black Clover Mugen no Kishidan ) smartphone game in Japan in November 2018, and then released the game's English-language version for Android and iOS devices in January 2020. The game ended service in both languages in December 2020.

Yūki Tabata launched the Black Clover manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga digitally.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show aired its 170th and final episode in March 2021.

Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

The anime is inspiring an anime film.