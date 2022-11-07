Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Action RPG Gets English Launch in Europe, Southeast Asia

The official YouTube channels for Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe and Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia began streaming an English announcement trailer for the upcoming Sword Art Online : Last Recollection action role-playing game on Monday. The trailers state that the game will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2023.

The game will tell its own version of the War of Underworld arc, different from the original light novel series or anime. The staff promises that the game will feature the franchise 's largest character roster and number of story episodes. ReoNa is returning to the franchise to perform the game's theme song.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021. Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of a Dark Dusk), the second film, was slated to open on September 10 but opened on October 22 after a delay.

The franchise is launching a "brand-new original film project."

