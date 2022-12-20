Solitary Gourmet Live-Action Show Gets 6th Consecutive New Year's Special

TV Tokyo announced on Tuesday that the live-action series adaptation of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga will have its sixth consecutive New Year's special titled "Kodoku no Gourmet 2022 Ōmisoka Special Toshi Wasure, Shoku no Kakutōgi. Kani no Tsukai wa Ara Taihen" (Solitary Gourmet 2022 New Year's Eve Special: Let Go of the Year's Troubles, Food Duel. My, Handling a Crab is a Handful.) on December 31 at 10:00 p.m. JST.

Yutaka Matsushige (live-action Death Note , Sukiyaki Western Django , Crows Zero ) will once again reprise his role as protagonist Gorō Inagashira. This year's New Year's Eve special will feature Gorō's two-day trip to Hokkaido. The story continues from the series' 2021 New Year's Eve special.

The special's guest cast includes Ryō Iwamatsu , Kie Kitano, Kenta Tokui , Shin Takuma , Shōno Hayama, and Kunihiro Matsumura .

Both the Kodoku no Gourmet live-action series and original manga follow a solitary salesman named Gorō Inagashira as he travels all over Japan and samples the local cuisine found on street corners. The live-action show's 10th season premiered on October 7.

The franchise recently had a six-episode live-action mini-series project titled Kodoku no Gourmet ~Oishii kedo Horo Nigai... Inagashira Gorō no Sainan~ (Solitary Gourmet ~It's Tasty But Slightly Bitter... Gorō Inagashira's Misfortune~) that debuted on the Paravi and Hikari TV streaming services on March 31 and April 1.

Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi first serialized the Kodoku no Gourmet manga from 1994 to 1996 in Fusosha 's Monthly Panja magazine (now defunct). Kusumi handled the story, and Taniguchi drew the art. Fusosha published the first collected volume in 1997. Kusumi and Fusosha published the manga's second volume in September 2015. Taniguchi passed away in February 2017.

Fanfare and Ponent Mon will release the manga in English. The company had said the manga will "most likely" debut in spring 2021, but the series is now listed as debuting in July 2023.

The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted on Production I.G 's "Tate Anime" (Vertical Anime) smartphone app in November 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie