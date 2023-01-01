Philippines' Live-Action Voltes V Legacy Series' 5-Minute Mega Trailer Streamed

Show will premiere in 2023

Philippine television network GMA-7 began streaming a five-minute mega trailer on YouTube on Saturday for Voltes V Legacy , its live-action remake of the classic Voltes V mecha anime.

The show will premiere in 2023. The channel previously released a teaser trailer for the show last week.

The previously announced cast includes:

Radson Flores as Mark Gordon / Ippei Mine



Matt Lozano as Robert "Big Bert" Armstrong / Daijirō Gō



Raphael Landicho as "Little" Jon Armstrong / Hiyoshi Gō



Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson / Megumi Oka



Miguel Tanfelix as Steve Armstrong / Kenichi Gō





Martin del Rosario as antagonist Prince Zardoz (Prince Heinel)

Liezel Lopez as Zandra (Katherine Rii)

Epy Quizon as Zuhl

Mark Reyes is directing the series and Suzette Doctolero is writing the script. Riot Inc. Post-Production and GMA Post Video handled the CGI and live-action elements of the stories. GMA Entertainment Group is partnering with Toei and its local licensor Telesuccess Productions, Inc. for the series.

The original anime series follows five young pilots, each in command of a machine that can combine together to form the titular fighting mecha Voltes V. Using the robot, the pilots slowly beat back the alien invasion of Earth by the Boazanians, who are led by the mighty Prince Heinell.

Voltes V ( Chō Denji Machine Voltes V ) first aired in the Philippines on GMA-7 with an English dub in 1978. With only five episodes left in the Voltes V airing, then-Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos banned Voltes V and other anime airing on television due to "excessive violence." In 1986, after Marcos was ousted, PTV-4 began airing both series again. Voltes V also aired on ABS-CBN in 1986, and on IBC-13 in 1989 (which dubbed the first 11 episodes in Tagalog). GMA-7 aired Voltes V again in 1999 with a Tagalog dub . HERO TV also aired a Tagalog re- dub of Voltes V in 2005. GMA-7 most recently aired a redubbed version in 2017. Telesuccess Productions holds the Philippine license to Voltes V .

Chō Denji Machine Voltes V is the second part of director Tadao Nagahama 's "Romance Super Robot Trilogy" ( Chō Denji Robo Combattler V forms the first part, and Tōshō Daimos is the third part). Voltes V originally aired in Japan in 1977.