GrimGrimoire OnceMore Game Streams Overview Video Highlighting Sorcery

Game launches in North America on April 4, in Europe on April 7

NIS America began streaming a "Magic Lesson" video on Friday for GrimGrimoire OnceMore , the remaster of Vanillware's GrimGrimoire PlayStation 2 game, that highlights Sorcery. The video features the characters Advocat and Amoretta Virgine.

©2007-2022 VANILLAWARE Ltd./Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

The game will launch in North America on April 4 and in Europe on April 7 for4,5, andSwitch.

NIS America 's release will include English and Japanese audio, and will be the first PS5 version of the game. (It did not launch on PS5 in Japan.) NIS America 's release will include a deluxe edition that includes an art book, a soundtrack, a cloth poster, acrylic stands, keychains, art cards, and a collector's box.

NIS America describes the remastered game:

GrimGrimoire OnceMore brings the classic PS2 strategy adventure from Vanillaware into the present! Join trainee magician Lillet Blan as she begins her journey at Silver Star Tower and harnesses her latent magical abilities to dispel the tower's secrets and save her friends from the dangers lurking within!

The game launched in Japan on July 28.

The Japanese cast includes:

The 2D real-time strategy game's remaster includes improved high-resolution visuals, new voice recordings, and new features such as "Great Magic" and "Skill Trees." There is also new fast-forward and in-battle save options, as well as a new hard difficulty.

The original game launched for PS2 in 2007 in Japan and in the West.

