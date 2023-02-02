Ultraman 3D CG Anime's Final Season Teaser Reveals More Cast

The official website for the 3D CG anime of Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi 's Ultraman manga unveiled a new teaser trailer for the anime's final season on Friday. The video reveals two new characters Balkyua (character name romanization is not official) and Mephisto, voiced by new cast members M.A.O and Kōji Ishii , respectively.

©円谷プロ ©Eiichi Shimizu,Tomohiro Shimoguchi ©ULTRAMAN製作委員会3

The anime will debut onin spring 2023.

Kenji Kamiyama ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed , Harlock: Space Pirate , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) are returning to direct the final anime season. Production I.G ( Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Eden of the East , Napping Princess ) and Sola Digital Arts ( Appleseed Alpha , Starship Troopers: Invasion , Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars ) are again producing the anime in 3D CG. Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi are returning to compose the music.

Netflix describes the anime's story:

Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman , with the legendary "Giant of Light" (光の巨人 Hikari no Kyojin) now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.

The first anime season premiered globally on Netflix in April 2019 and has 13 episodes. The series then premiered on television in Japan in April 2020. The anime's second season debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2022.

Kamiyama, Aramaki, Production I.G , and Sola Digital Arts returned from the first season for the second one.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki was slated to play the new Ultraman character Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the second season, but he offered to step down from the role, due to his hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities" last year. Tomoaki Maeno is voicing the character instead. Suzuki performed the opening theme songs for the first season as a member of OLDCODEX .