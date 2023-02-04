Tokyo Revengers 2 Live-Action Films Cast Taketo Tanaka as Chome

2 films depicting Bloody Halloween arc open on April 21, June 30

Actor Taketo Tanaka ( Rurouni Kenshin Part I: Origins ' Yahiko Myōjin) revealed on Instagram on Friday that he will play Chome in Tokyo Revengers 2 , the two sequel live-action films based on Ken Wakui 's Tokyo Revengers manga. Chome is one of the captains of Valhalla.

The first sequel film Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) will open on April 21, while the second film Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) will open on June 30.

Takumi Kitamura is returning to play Takemichi Hanagaki in the sequel films. Other returning cast members include Ryō Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Kento Nagayama joins the cast as Keisuke Baji, while Nijirō Murakami also joins as Kazutora Hanemiya, and Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno.

Director Tsutomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada are also returning. SUPER BEAVER performs the theme song "Gradation" for the first film and also performs the theme song "Hakanakunai" (Not Merely Fleeting) for the second film.

The first film opened in Japan in July 2021 and was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021.