Grisaia: Senjō no Barcarolle Browser Game Ends Service in March

The official Twitter account of Grisaia: Senjō no Barcarolle (Grisaia: Barcarolle of the Battlefield), DMM Games ' browser game based on Frontwing 's Grisaia franchise , announced on Friday that the game will end its service on March 23 at 12:00 p.m. JST. Details of the end service are posted at the in-game notifications. The game's staff expressed their gratitude to everyone who supported the game.

© 2022 EXNOA LLC / Frontwing

The game launched in April 2022, and its story is set after the fight with Oslo, where Yūji loses the use of his limbs. As part of his physical therapy, he begins playing the virtual reality MMO Pandora.

Sekai Project launched Frontwing 's The Fruit of Grisaia on Steam in 2015 after meeting its Kickstarter goal for a Western release of the game trilogy. Frontwing and Sekai Project have also released The Labyrinth of Grisaia and The Eden of Grisaia on Steam . Frontwing released the The Fruit of Grisaia bonus episode "The Leisure of Grisaia" on Steam in May 2016.

All three of the main games inspired anime and manga adaptations.

The latest entry in the series is Grisaia: Phantom Trigger . The series' eighth and final volume launched for PC in February 2022. Frontwing released the first two volumes of the game with English text for PC via Steam in April 2017 (on the same day Frontwing released the volumes in Japan). The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger OAV adaptation of the game opened in Japan in March 2019, and Frontwing released an English dub . Grisaia: Phantom Trigger the Animation , a new television anime based on the game, is also in production.

Source: Grisaia: Senjō no Barcarolle game's Twitter account via Otakomu