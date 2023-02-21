New City Hunter Anime Film Reveals Trailer, Title, Staff Fall Opening

The official Twitter account for the City Hunter franchise announced on Wednesday that the franchise 's upcoming new anime film will be titled City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust ( Gekijо̄ban City Hunter : Tenshi no Namida ), and it will open in Japan this fall. The account streamed a trailer:

The video previews TM Network 's ending theme song "Get Wild," which is the same as the original anime's ending.

City Hunter franchise director Kenji Kodama is directing the new film at Sunrise and The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. Yasuyuki Mutō Deadman Wonderland is writing the screenplay. Aniplex is distributing the film.

The film will revolve around the past of Ryo Saeba and the death of his old partner Hideyuki Makimura. It will also revolve around Angel Dust, which was also important in the original series.

The visual for the film teases "The Final Chapter Begins."

Returning voice actors include Akira Kamiya as Ryo Saeba, Kazue Ikura as Kaori Makimura, Harumi Ichiryūsai as Saeko Nogami, Tesshō Genda as Umibozu, and Mami Koyama as Miki.

The new anime film commemorates the television anime's 35th anniversary.

Tsukasa Hojo 's City Hunter manga ran from 1985 to 1991 and has 35 volumes. The manga inspired four television anime series, one anime film, and several video and television specials including a 2015 original anime DVD. ADV Films released most of these anime projects in North America. The original anime premiered in April 1987. The City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes anime film opened in Japan in February 2019.

Discotek Media announced its license of the original City Hunter anime projects and the recent City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes film in April 2019. Crunchyroll is streaming the City Hunter television anime series, specials, and films.

Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website is publishing the City Hunter manga in English.

MangaHot describes the story:

Ryo Saeba, a.k.a. City Hunter. A sweeper who fulfills all his client's needs. He'll do anything from bodyguarding to contract killing, but he'll only take the job if a pretty woman is involved, or the client's sincerity makes his heart tremble. Together with his partner Kaori Makimura, the kid sister of his late best friend, Ryo fights the evil haunting the shadows of the city!!

Jackie Chan starred in a 1993 Hong Kong live-action film that very loosely adapts the original manga. A Korean live-action television series adaptation premiered in 2011, and Hulu streamed this version in the United States. A French live-action film adaptation opened in France on February 2019. A separate Chinese live-action film adaptation has been green-lit in China.