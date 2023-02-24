Mr. Tsukuyomi's Forbidden Midnight Snack Live-Action Series Reveals Cast, April Premiere

Riku Hagiwara, Reina Triendl star

The staff for the live-action series of Nikki Asada 's Mr. Tsukuyomi's Forbidden Midnight Snack (Tsukuyomi-kun no Kindan Oyashoku) manga revealed on Friday the main cast, visual, and April premiere.

© Kodansha Ltd.

Riku Hagiwara will play Tsukuyomi (pictured above on left), and Reina Triendl will play Soyogi (right).

The gourmet romantic comedy manga centers on the relationship between foodie and expert chef Tsukuyomi, and a 27-year-old female personal gym trainer named Soyogi. They meet up regularly so Soyogi can re-energize herself on Tsukuyomi's food, but they have established an agreement that forbids any romance between them.

©Nikki Asada, Kodansha

Asada launched the manga inin December 2021, after first publishing a one-shot of the manga in September 2021.published the magazine's second compiled book volume on December 13.

Asada recently ended her The Prince's Romance Gambit ( Ōji ga Watashi wo Akiramenai! ) manga on July 1 earlier this year. Asada launched the manga in Kodansha 's ARIA magazine in February 2015, but moved it to Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine and Palcy online manga site in July 2018 after ARIA ceased publication. Kodansha published the manga's 12th and final volume on August 12. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga digitally in English, and it released the 11th volume on September 27.

Asada ended The Springtime of My Life Began with You ( Kimi to Aoi Haru no Hajimari ) manga in July 2021. Asada launched the manga in Dessert in July 2019. Kodansha USA is publishing the manga in English.

Asada is also known as the novel illustrator and original character designer for the Sound! Euphonium franchise .

Source: Comic Natalie