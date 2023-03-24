Paradox Live The Animation Reveals October Premiere, Confirms Cast

The official website for the Paradox Live franchise announced on Friday that its Paradox Live The Animation anime will premiere in October 2023. It also revealed a new key visual for the anime.

© Paradox Live The Animation

The anime will feature a returning cast including:

© Paradox Live The Animation

Paradox Live The Animation

Avex and GCREST 's hip-hop-themed multimedia project takes place in the near future, where rappers wear accessories that contain a metallic substance called Phantom Metal. Through the Phantom Metal's chemical reaction with the rappers' own DNA, the rapper can create illusions linked to their emotions during their performance. The result is a new type of spectacular concert.

A Paradox Live event at the Club Paradox featured four hip-hop teams: BAE, The Cat's Whiskers, cozmez, and Akan Yatsura. Their battle at the event inspired the legendary hip-hop team Buraikan, who are holding a new contest titled Phantom Live, this time featuring eight teams.

The franchise also includes CDs, merchandise, and events. The franchise will also get a smartphone game.