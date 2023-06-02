CryptoNinja NFT Project Confirms October TV Anime Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya

The CryptoNinja non-fungible token (NFT) project confirmed on Friday that its planned anime will premiere on television this October. The project describes the Shinobanai! CryptoNinja Sakuya anime as "the world's first television anime series for NFT characters."

© CryptoAnime Labs/「クリプトニンジャ咲耶」製作委員会

In the story, the Crypto Scroll enshrined in the ninja city of Kōka has been stolen, leading to a battle royal among ninja. Sakuya, Nemu, and Xiaolan were living their daily lives until they must unite their forces.

The cast members are:

Akifumi Nonaka ( Dinosaur Biyori ) is directing the anime at Fanworks , and Toru Hosokawa ( Dinosaur Biyori , Polar Bear's Café ) is writing the scripts. KOSEN , Tatsuya Seo , COWMAN , and Ashitaka (CNP Band) are contributing the music. Seo also composed "Shinobanai! "CryptoNinja Sakuya," the theme song sung by the title character Sakuya. Hidetaka Andō is producing the music.

Investor Ikehaya produced the CryptoNinja NFT project in 2021 with illustrations by Rii2 linked to digital tokens. The project describes itself as Japan's largest and most active NFT community with 15,000 Ether (about 3.9 billion yen or US$28 million as of Friday) earned from a community of over 50,000 fans and creators.

The anime studio Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ), online pop culture commerce company Tokyo Otaku Mode , startup incubator platform Tsucrea, and digital content company The Battle announced the anime plans in February 2022. The project then debuted its first anime promotional video and began auditioning cast members and musicians in November 2022. (The "complete version" of the video, with re-recorded dialogue and music from the finalized cast and staff, then debuted on Friday and is streaming above.)

Source: Comic Natalie