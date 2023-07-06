Youka Nitta's Romantic Robotics BL Manga Ends

6-chapter manga launched in August 2022

Image via Youka Nitta's assistant's Twitter account ©Youka Nitta

Romantic Robotics

The August issue of'smagazine published on June 28 the final chapter of'smanga.

Nitta launched the manga in Be-Boy Gold magazine in August 2022. Libre Publishing will publish the manga's one compiled book volume on September 8.

The manga is the last installment of Nitta's Haru o Daiteita spinoff series. The story tells how Kaguya's two fathers met and how Kaguya was born. Kaguya appears in the "Natsu no Semi" story from Nitta's Haru o Daiteita afterward manga.

Nitta recently launched the Aishiteru dewa Amasugite (Love Is Too Sweet a Word) manga in Be-Boy Gold in June 2021. The manga is a sequel to Nitta's Aishiteru dewa Omosugite manga. Libre Publishing released the manga's volume in June 2022.

Aishiteru dewa Omosugite is a spinoff of Nitta's Haru o Daiteta: Alive manga. The spinoff manga ran in Libre Publishing 's Be x Boy magazine in 2019. Libre Publishing released the manga's one compiled book volume in June 2019.

Nitta's original Embracing Love ( Haru o Daiteita ) erotic boys-love manga ran from 1999 to 2009, and inspired two original anime ( OAV ) episodes licensed by Media Blasters . She also published an Embracing Love side story titled Time Share in Be-Boy Gold 's February 2013 issue. Central Park Media released early volumes of the series from 2005 to 2007, and JManga released the manga digitally in English in 2011 before closing its doors in 2013.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint currently publishes the original Embracing Love manga in North America in omnibus form.

Nitta launched Haru o Daiteta: Alive in Be-Boy Gold in April 2014, and ended it in February 2020 with six volumes.