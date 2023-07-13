Otakon Screens English-Subbed Premiere for 'The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes' Film, Hosts Staff

© 2022 八目迷・小学館／映画『夏へのトンネル、さよならの出口』製作委員会

The staff of2023 announced on Thursday that it will host the following guests, associated with's, the anime film ofand'syoung adult novel: writer Hachimoku, composer, setting producer, and producer. The convention will screen the premiere for the English-subtitled version of the film.

The film opened in Japan in September 2022. Ōji Suzuka starred in the film as Kaoru Tōno and Marie Iitoyo played Anzu Hanaki.

HIDIVE has licensed the film, and it describes the story:

Urashima Tunnel - Once you enter that tunnel, you can get whatever you want, but at a price. Kaoru Tohno, who seems to have an elusive personality and traumatic past, and Anzu Hanashiro, who is struggling to reconcile her ideal image and true-to-heart attitude, team up to investigate the Urashima Tunnel and get what they want. This is an unforgettable summer story of nostalgia and sprinting in a remote countryside.

Tomohisa Taguchi ( Akudama Drive , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna ) directed the film at CLAP ( Pompo: The Cinéphile ), and was also the scriptwriter and storyboarder, as well as the line director alongside Kanji Miyake . Tomomi Yabuki ( Pompo: The Cinéphile animation director) was the character designer and chief animation director, with Yabuki, Seiji Tachikawa , Akio Hasegawa , and Yasuhisa Katō as animation directors. Harumi Fuuki ( Miss Hokusai , Forest of Piano , Tsurune ) composed the music.

Otakon 2023 is scheduled for July 28-30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The event announced its COVID-19 policy for this year's event on March 3. The policy says that masks and proof of vaccination are no longer mandatory for attendees of the event in alignment with "local and federal guidance."



Source: Press releases