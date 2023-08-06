Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Reveals November 30 Release, Nier Character Trailer

Cygames began streaming a new gameplay trailer for its Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game on Saturday. The trailer highlights the character Nier. In addition, Cygames revealed on Sunday that the game will ship for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on November 30.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising releases worldwide on November 30, 2023!

Preorders on the PlayStation™Store start August 7 (PT).



Wishlist option available for the Steam version.



The game will release with a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Free Edition. The Free Edition will only contain four characters, "part 1" of the story, online play (including lobbies), the new "Grand Bruise Legends" mode, and some other limited features. The game will include rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms.

The game will include a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game will include a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game will feature the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila, Siegfried, Nier, and Grimnir.

Players will be able to transfer data (between the same platforms) from Granblue Fantasy : Versus to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising , including story progress, tournament trophies, EX colors, battle pass color variants, and battle pass weapon skins.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy : Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.