SNK Reveals New Trailer, Title for New Fatal Fury Game

Fatal Fury City of the Wolves game, 1st entry in iconic series in more than 2 decades since 1999

SNK revealed during the EVO 2023 fighting game tournament on Saturday a new teaser trailer for the new installment of its Fatal Fury fighting game series, which revealed the title Fatal Fury City of the Wolves . The video also teased the character voices of Mai, Jenet, Marco, and Griffon Mask, among others.

SNK

announced the new game at last year's EVO fighting game tournament. It is the first new game in more than two decades since the last installment.

Fatal Fury (known as Garō Densetsu in Japan) is one of SNK 's most iconic fighting game franchises, and is the origin of some of the company's most recognizable characters, including Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, Geese Howard, and more. Fatal Fury: King of Fighters debuted in arcades in 1991, and the latest installment, Garou: Mark of the Wolves , debuted in 1999. SNK 's separate fighting game franchise The King of Fighters initially began as a crossover fighter for SNK 's Fatal Fury and Art of Fighting franchises, and their characters have been mainstays in the long-running series until today.

The series inspired the Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf OVA in 1992, Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle OVA in 1993, and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture in 1994. All three feature Masami Obari 's character designs, with Obari also directing the third anime. Discotek Media has released all three anime.

