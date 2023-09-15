Crunchyroll Streams Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation Film on September 28

English-subbed trailer streamed

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation ( Sasaki to Miyano: Sotsugyo-hen ), the new anime film based on Shō Harusono 's Sasaki and Miyano manga , on September 28 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The film will stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, India, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer:

The film screened at SakuraCon in April and Anime Central in May, ahead of the Crunchyroll premiere.

The film premiered in Japan on February 17, and screened alongside an anime short adaptation of Harusono's Hirano and Kagiura spinoff manga.

Shinji Ishihira returned to direct the film at Studio DEEN . Other returning staff members include Takahiro Ueno as assistant director, Yoshiko Nakamura as screenwriter, Maki Fujii as character designer, and Kana Shibue as composer.

The television anime adaptation of Harusono's Sasaki and Miyano manga premiered in January 2022 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub .

An OVA for the franchise shipped on DVD with the ninth volume of the main manga in July 2022. Harusono drafted the original anime episode, titled "Koi ni Kizuku Mae no Chotto Shita Hanashi." The episode is considered the 13th episode of the television anime series. Crunchyroll is streaming the episode.

