FLCL: Shoegaze Anime Premieres on September 30 Following FLCL: Grunge's Finale on September 23

FLCL: Shoegaze

FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. The Pillows are providing music for both anime. Jason DeMarco , creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer for both seasons.

Hitoshi Takekiyo is directing FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures . The CGI anime centers on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime has a theme of the feeling of being an adult.

Yutaka Uemura ( FLCL Alternative ) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT . The anime takes place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and will center on a high school boy and girl.

FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL .