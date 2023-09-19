News
FLCL: Shoegaze Anime Premieres on September 30 Following FLCL: Grunge's Finale on September 23
posted on by Alex Mateo
FLCL: Grunge and FLCL: Shoegaze are two new seasons of the FLCL anime. The Pillows are providing music for both anime. Jason DeMarco, creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer, and Production I.G. USA's Maki Terashima-Furuta (FLCL Alternative, Fena: Pirate Princess) is the producer for both seasons.
Hitoshi Takekiyo is directing FLCL: Grunge at MontBlanc Pictures. The CGI anime centers on three teenagers who graduated and have started working. The anime has a theme of the feeling of being an adult.
Yutaka Uemura (FLCL Alternative) is directing FLCL: Shoegaze at Production I.G and NUT. The anime takes place 10 years after FLCL Alternative and will center on a high school boy and girl.
FLCL Alternative and FLCL Progressive were previous sequels of FLCL.
Sources: Toonami's Facebook page, Maki Terashima-Furuta's Twitter account